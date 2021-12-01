Library of America
Back Adopt this book: Shirley Jackson, Novels & Stories
News December 1, 2021

Adopt this book: Shirley Jackson, Novels & Stories

December 2021

Shirley Jackson, date unknown; detail from the jacket of Novels & Stories. (Erich Hartmann/Magnum)

If you believe in LOA’s mission and would like to support our activities in a substantial way, nothing is more helpful than endowing a volume in the series to help keep it permanently in print. Your gift will have prominent recognition in the book, and as a Guardian of American Letters you will make a lasting contribution to American culture.

This month’s featured candidate for adoption is Shirley Jackson: Novels & Stories, edited by Joyce Carol Oates, which presents the essential novels and stories that wittily reinvented the genre of psychological horror for postwar America. Here are The Lottery (1949), Jackson’s only collection of short fiction, whose chilling title story became one of the most widely anthologized tales of the twentieth century (and generated the most mail The New Yorker had ever received for a work of fiction); the masterly short novels The Haunting of Hill House (1959) and We Have Always Lived in the Castle (1962); and twenty-one other stories and sketches that showcase Jackson in all her many modes.

A fully tax-deductible contribution of $75,000 to the Guardians of American Letters Fund will ensure that Jackson’s fictions—increasingly recognized as an essential part of the American literary heritage—remain available for current and future generations of readers.

Learn more about becoming a Guardian of American Letters.

Donors to the Guardians of American Letters Fund
Complete list of titles available for adoption

Related News & Views

News

2021 LOA in the Classroom: Students discover never-published novel by Richard Wright
News

Forthcoming: Spring 2022
News

Library of America and the Chicago Public Library celebrate Juneteenth
News

LOA Live’s bird-themed cocktail recipes
Library of America
Curator

A champion of America’s great writers and timeless works, Library of America guides readers in finding and exploring the exceptional writing that reflects the nation’s history and culture.

Learn More
Publisher

From poetry, novels, and memoirs to journalism, crime writing, and science fiction, the more than 300 volumes published by Library of America are widely recognized as America’s literary canon.

Browse our books Subscribe
Non-Profit

With contributions from donors, Library of America preserves and celebrates a vital part of our cultural heritage for generations to come.

Support our mission