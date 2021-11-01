Library of America
Back Adopt this book: Sherwood Anderson, Collected Stories
November 1, 2021

Adopt this book: Sherwood Anderson, Collected Stories

November 2021

Sherwood Anderson (1876–1941) in a 1937 photograph. (Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division)

If you believe in LOA’s mission and would like to support our activities in a substantial way, nothing is more helpful than endowing a volume in the series to help keep it permanently in print. Your gift will have prominent recognition in the book, and as a Guardian of American Letters you will make a lasting contribution to American culture.

This month’s featured candidate for adoption is Sherwood Anderson: Collected Stories, edited by Charles Baxter. Anderson’s haunting, understated, often frank explorations of small-town life transformed American storytelling; without his example the work of Hemingway, Faulkner, Wolfe, Steinbeck, and McCullers is almost unthinkable. Collected Stories gathers all of the story collections Anderson published during his lifetime: the revolutionary Winesburg, Ohio (1919), The Triumph of the Egg (1921), Horses and Men (1923), and Death in the Woods (1933), along with a generous selection of stories left uncollected or unpublished at his death.

A fully tax-deductible contribution of $75,000 to the Guardians of American Letters Fund will ensure that Anderson’s stories—an essential part of the American literary heritage—remain available for current and future generations of readers.

Learn more about becoming a Guardian of American Letters.

Donors to the Guardians of American Letters Fund
Complete list of titles available for adoption

Explore Further
Library of America
Curator

A champion of America’s great writers and timeless works, Library of America guides readers in finding and exploring the exceptional writing that reflects the nation’s history and culture.

Learn More
Publisher

From poetry, novels, and memoirs to journalism, crime writing, and science fiction, the more than 300 volumes published by Library of America are widely recognized as America’s literary canon.

Browse our books Subscribe
Non-Profit

With contributions from donors, Library of America preserves and celebrates a vital part of our cultural heritage for generations to come.

Support our mission