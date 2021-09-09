Library of America
News September 9, 2021

Adopt this book: American Musicals 1950–1969

September 2021

Original theatrical posters for My Fair Lady (1956), A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (1962), and Cabaret (1966).

If you believe in LOA’s mission and would like to support our activities in a substantial way, nothing is more helpful than endowing a volume in the series to help keep it permanently in print. Your gift will have prominent recognition in the book, and as a Guardian of American Letters you will make a lasting contribution to American culture.

American Musicals 1950–1969:
The Complete Books & Lyrics
of Eight Broadway Classics
To mark Broadway’s long-awaited reopening in September 2021, this month’s featured candidate for adoption is American Musicals: The Complete Books & Lyrics of Eight Broadway Classics—the second volume in Library of America’s two-volume collection that charts the glorious tradition of the Broadway musical. (The Guardian of volume one is Candace Wainwright, whose father, Alfred Drake, starred in the original Broadway productions of Oklahoma! and Kiss Me, Kate.) American Musicals 1950–1969 presents the complete opening-night librettos of eight masterpieces, from Guys and Dolls through 1776, showcasing the genre’s glorious mid-century flowering and and its response to the turbulent 1960s.

A fully tax-deductible contribution of $75,000 to the Guardians of American Letters Fund will ensure that this collection of eight beloved works—an essential part of our theatrical heritage—is always available for current and future generations of readers.

Learn more about becoming a Guardian of American Letters.

