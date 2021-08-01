Library of America
Adopt this book: Henry Wadsworth Longfellow's Poems & Other Writings

Detail from a portrait of Henry Wadsworth Longfellow by George Peter Alexander Healy, oil on canvas, 1862. (Bowdoin College Museum of Art/Public domain via Wikimedia Commons)

If you believe in LOA’s mission and would like to support our activities in a substantial way, nothing is more helpful than endowing a volume in the series to help keep it permanently in print. Your gift will have prominent recognition in the book, and as a Guardian of American Letters you will make a lasting contribution to American culture.

Henry Wadsworth Longfellow:
Poems & Other Writings
This month’s featured candidate for adoption is Henry Wadsworth Longfellow: Poems & Other Writings, a comprehensive literary portrait edited by the late J. D. McClatchy. Longfellow’s great book-length narratives Evangeline and The Song of Hiawatha are both included in full, along with all of the classic poems—“Excelsior,” “The Wreck of the Hesperus,” “The Village Blacksmith,” and “Paul Revere’s Ride,” among many others—whose phrases and characters have become part of American culture.

A fully tax-deductible contribution of $75,000 to the Guardians of American Letters Fund will ensure that Longfellow’s verse—an essential part of the American literary heritage—is always available for current and future generations of readers.

