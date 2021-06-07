Library of America
Back Adopt this book: Herman Melville: Typee, Omoo, Mardi
News June 7, 2021

Adopt this book: Herman Melville: Typee, Omoo, Mardi

June 2021

Herman Melville photographed c. 1860. (Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division)

If you believe in LOA’s mission and would like to support our activities in a substantial way, nothing is more helpful than endowing a volume in the series to keep it permanently in print. Your gift will have prominent recognition in the book, and as a Guardian of American Letters you will make a lasting contribution to American culture.

Herman Melville:
Typee, Omoo, Mardi
This month’s featured candidate for adoption is Herman Melville: Typee, Omoo, Mardi, the inaugural volume in the Library of America series. Herman Melville: Typee, Omoo, Mardi offers authoritative texts of Melville’s first three novels—stirring romances of the South Seas drawn in part on Melville’s own experiences as a sailor in the early 1840s. Typee, his debut, is presented in the complete unexpurgated text of the first edition, whose relatively frank sexuality and irreverence toward missionaries he toned down in subsequent reprintings.

A fully tax-deductible contribution of $75,000 to the Guardians of American Letters Fund will ensure that Melville’s earliest works—an essential part of the American literary heritage—are always available for current and future generations of readers.

Learn more about becoming a Guardian of American Letters.

Donors to the Guardians of American Letters Fund
Complete list of titles available for adoption

Related Writers:
Related Volumes:

Related News & Views

News

LOA Live’s bird-themed cocktail recipes
News

Library of America Diverse Voices Fellowship (now hiring for Fall 2021)
News

Michael Gorra: Elizabeth Spencer and the 1956 novel deprived of the Pulitzer Prize
The editor of LOA’s new Spencer collection introduces the nove...
News | In the Community

2021 LOA in the Classroom: Students learn about Abraham Lincoln’s eloquent leadership
Library of America
Curator

A champion of America’s great writers and timeless works, Library of America guides readers in finding and exploring the exceptional writing that reflects the nation’s history and culture.

Learn More
Publisher

From poetry, novels, and memoirs to journalism, crime writing, and science fiction, the more than 300 volumes published by Library of America are widely recognized as America’s literary canon.

Browse our books Subscribe
Non-Profit

With contributions from donors, Library of America preserves and celebrates a vital part of our cultural heritage for generations to come.

Support our mission