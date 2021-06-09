LOA Live’s bird-themed cocktail recipes

We’re delighted that you’ll be attending the upcoming LOA LIVE program On Extended Wings: American Writers and American Birds. To enhance the summery atmosphere of the evening, we offer recipes for a variety of bird-themed cocktails below. Mix one and join us to raise a glass to the beauty and mystery of birds captured in American writing.

Tequila Mockingbird

Ingredients

1 slice jalapeño

3 watermelon cubes

2 ounces silver tequila

3/4 ounce lime juice, freshly squeezed

3/4 ounce agave or simple syrup

Directions

Muddle the jalapeño slice and watermelon cubes in a shaker to extract the juices. Add tequila, lime juice, agave syrup and ice, and shake until well-chilled. Fine-strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice.

White Pelican

Ingredients

1 3/4 ounces gin (5 cl, 7/16 gills)

1/2 ounces dry vermouth (1.5 cl, 1/8 gills)

1/4 ounces sweet vermouth (6 dashes, 1/16 gills)

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass and stir. Strain into a cocktail glass.

Crow

Ingredients

1 1/2 ounces rye or Bourbon whiskey (4.5 cl, 3/8 gills)

3/4 ounces fresh lemon juice (2 cl, 3/16 gills)

1/4 ounces grenadine (6 dashes, 1/16 gills)

1/2 tsp sugar (2 dashes)

Directions

Combine all ingredients in an iced cocktail shaker. Shake vigorously and strain into a cocktail glass.

Hummingbird

Ingredients

2 ounces champagne or sparkling wine

1 1/2 ounces St. Germain (or substitute other flowery liqueur)

2 ounces club soda

Lemon peel

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a tall glass and stir. Garnish with a twist of lemon.

