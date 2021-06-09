LOA Live’s bird-themed cocktail recipes

We’re delighted that you’ll be attending the upcoming LOA LIVE program On Extended Wings: American Writers and American Birds. To enhance the summery atmosphere of the evening, we offer recipes for a variety of bird-themed cocktails below. Mix one and join us to raise a glass to the beauty and mystery of birds captured in American writing.
Tequila Mockingbird
Ingredients
1 slice jalapeño
3 watermelon cubes
2 ounces silver tequila
3/4 ounce lime juice, freshly squeezed
3/4 ounce agave or simple syrup
Directions
Muddle the jalapeño slice and watermelon cubes in a shaker to extract the juices. Add tequila, lime juice, agave syrup and ice, and shake until well-chilled. Fine-strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice.
White Pelican
Ingredients
1 3/4 ounces gin (5 cl, 7/16 gills)
1/2 ounces dry vermouth (1.5 cl, 1/8 gills)
1/4 ounces sweet vermouth (6 dashes, 1/16 gills)
Directions
Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass and stir. Strain into a cocktail glass.
Crow
Ingredients
1 1/2 ounces rye or Bourbon whiskey (4.5 cl, 3/8 gills)
3/4 ounces fresh lemon juice (2 cl, 3/16 gills)
1/4 ounces grenadine (6 dashes, 1/16 gills)
1/2 tsp sugar (2 dashes)
Directions
Combine all ingredients in an iced cocktail shaker. Shake vigorously and strain into a cocktail glass.
Hummingbird
Ingredients
2 ounces champagne or sparkling wine
1 1/2 ounces St. Germain (or substitute other flowery liqueur)
2 ounces club soda
Lemon peel
Directions
Combine all ingredients in a tall glass and stir. Garnish with a twist of lemon.