Library of America Diverse Voices Fellowship (now hiring for Fall 2021)

Library of America is offering a full-time, two-year fellowship to a qualified individual seeking to pursue a career in publishing or the public humanities.

The Library of America Diverse Voices Fellowship is designed to offer opportunities to individuals from communities historically underrepresented within U.S. publishing. LOA strongly encourages applications from individuals who will contribute to increasing representation, and diversity of thought and experience, within the publishing industry.

The Fellow will work closely with the editorial and production teams to conceive, develop, and complete new titles and manage reprints, while also contributing to marketing, publicity and outreach, development and fundraising, and public programming.

Benefits of being a Library of America Fellow:



• Full-time employment (37.5/hours a week) with annual stipend of $47,500 and comprehensive benefits (e.g., medical, paid time off);

• Immersive training in all aspects of trade, digital, and audio publishing, processes, and systems;

• Work experience and industry education at acclaimed, award-winning publisher empowers Fellows to pursue careers in publishing or related fields successfully;

• Opportunities to learn from a variety of departments, meet with staff throughout LOA, and attend workshops;

• Attendance at meetings offering insight into editorial, marketing, design, sales, programming and outreach, and fundraising-related decision-making;

• Supervisors who act as mentors, providing support and advice, and who work to further the fellow’s appreciation and understanding of publishing;

• Professional development workshop to support the acquisition of skills useful to pursuing future careers in publishing, academia, nonprofit cultural institutions, or other fields.

Responsibilities:

• Review submissions at manuscript stage to identify and troubleshoot production issues;

• Prepare acquisitions memos that articulate publishing rationale and strategies;

• Prepare manuscripts for typesetting;

• Assist with reprint corrections;

• Collate and check galleys and printer’s proofs for books and jackets;

• eBook quality review;

• Develop own editorial projects under guidance of a senior editor;

• Work with publicity team on blurbs for titles and reviewer list and outreach;

• Work with public humanities team on event conception, casting, marketing, and production;

Applicant Fellowship requirements:

• 2–3 years relevant experience is an advantage, but prior publishing experience is not required;

• Ability to multi-task, prioritize, and manage time while working with accuracy and attention to detail;

• Basic proficiency in Microsoft Office suite;

• Knowledge of XML styling a plus;

• When midtown New York office reopens, ability to work there at least part-time. Appropriate relocation or travel stipend will be provided if needed;

• Bachelor’s degree or higher, preferably in American literature or American history.

Interested applicants should send cover letter, resume, and a short statement of their interest in publishing to Hilma Rosa at hrosa@loa.org. Applications are due by June 30, 2021. Selected applicants will be interviewed thereafter by phone or in person at Library of America’s New York City office. All applicants will be notified of their application status by e-mail by the end of August 2021.