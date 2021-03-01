Library of America
News March 1, 2021

Adopt this book: John Steinbeck: Novels 1942–1952

March 2021

If you believe in LOA’s mission and would like to support our activities in a substantial way, nothing is more helpful than endowing a volume in the series to keep it permanently in print. Your gift will have prominent recognition in the book, and as a Guardian of American Letters you will make a lasting contribution to American culture.

John Steinbeck:
Novels 1942–1952
This month’s featured candidate for adoption is John Steinbeck: Novels 1942–1952, the third volume in Library of America’s authoritative edition of Steinbeck’s writings, which includes Cannery Row, possibly his most beloved novel, as well as East of Eden, his multi-generational epic set in California’s Salinas Valley.

A fully tax-deductible contribution of $75,000 to the Guardians of American Letters Fund will ensure that John Steinbeck’s works—an essential part of the American literary heritage—are always available for current and future generations of readers.

Learn more about becoming a Guardian of American Letters.

