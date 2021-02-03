Library of America
Back Adopt this book: Richard Wright: Later Works
News February 3, 2021

Adopt this book: Richard Wright: Later Works

February 2021

Richard Wright photographed by Gordon Parks in 1943. (Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division/ Public domain via Wikimedia Commons)

If you believe in LOA’s mission and would like to support our activities in a substantial way, nothing is more helpful than endowing a volume in the series to keep it permanently in print. It’s an opportunity to make a lasting contribution to American culture, and the book will stand as a permanent testimony to your gift.

Richard Wright:
Later Works
This month’s featured candidate for adoption is Richard Wright: Later Works, one of two groundbreaking volumes to present Wright’s work for the first time as he originally intended. Novelist Charles Johnson hailed the set in the Chicago Tribune as “a new opportunity to assess Wright’s formidable and lasting contribution to American literature.” Our country’s ongoing reckoning with the central place of Black voices and Black history to the American story makes this an especially opportune moment to support Later Works.

A fully tax-deductible contribution of $75,000 to the Guardians of American Letters Fund will ensure that Richard Wright’s works—an essential part of the American literary heritage—are always available for current and future generations of readers.

Learn more about becoming a Guardian of American Letters.

Donors to the Guardians of American Letters Fund
Complete list of titles available for adoption

Explore Further
Related Writers:
Related Volumes:

Related News & Views

News

Forthcoming: Summer and Fall 2021
News

Remembering Bernard Bailyn
News

Thomas E. Ricks: My immersion in Library of America’s editions
News

Nicholas Lemann: What a functioning democracy would look like
Library of America
Curator

A champion of America’s great writers and timeless works, Library of America guides readers in finding and exploring the exceptional writing that reflects the nation’s history and culture.

Learn More
Publisher

From poetry, novels, and memoirs to journalism, crime writing, and science fiction, the more than 300 volumes published by Library of America are widely recognized as America’s literary canon.

Browse our books Subscribe
Non-Profit

With contributions from donors, Library of America preserves and celebrates a vital part of our cultural heritage for generations to come.

Support our mission