Library of America
Back Heywood Broun, “This Side of Paradise?”
Story of the Week September 18, 2020

Heywood Broun, “This Side of Paradise?”

Heywood Broun (1888–1939)
From The Great American Sports Page: A Century of Classic Columns

Yale-Princeton Football Board Game, 1895, published by McLoughlin Brothers. The cover scene shows players wearing Yale blue and Princeton orange and black under moleskin vests. (BoardGameGeek.com)

One hundred years ago, in 1920, F. Scott Fitzgerald published This Side of Paradise.

Also one hundred years ago, Heywood Broun published “This Side of Paradise?”

The former is, of course, one of the twentieth-century’s most famous debut novels; the latter is a column about college football that has been occasionally reprinted in various sportswriting and journalism anthologies. Yet Broun’s report in the New-York Tribune about the annual Princeton-Yale game only cursorily covers the play on the field; instead, it was also one of a year-long series of articles referencing and mocking Fitzgerald, his writing, and the students (“male flappers”) at Princeton. Broun’s report (much of it fictitious or embellished) was meant as a humorous sidebar to the main articles about the game by two other historic names in sportswriting: W. O. McGeehan and Grantland Rice.

The spat between Broun and Fitzgerald is one of those literary feuds that were momentous at the time but seem humorous and even a little silly now. Broun, known for his slovenly manners and dress, regarded Fitzgerald as self-promoting pretty boy who was “too immature to qualify as an interesting and faithful observer of life.” The publication of This Side of Paradise launched him on an initially one-sided battle against the upstart author—a battle which, we might add, only increased sales of the book.

And so, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of This Side of Paradise we present “This Side of Paradise?” as our Story of the Week selection, with an introduction providing additional detail about Broun’s attacks—and Fitzgerald’s response.

Read “This Side of Paradise?” by Heywood Broun

Explore Further
Related Writers:
Related Volumes:

Related News & Views

Story of the Week

Sherwood Anderson, “The New Englander”
Story of the Week

Sarah Orne Jewett, "The Circus at Denby "
Story of the Week

Maud Wood Park, “A Perfect Moment”
Story of the Week

Jack London, “The Water Baby”
Library of America
Curator

A champion of America’s great writers and timeless works, Library of America guides readers in finding and exploring the exceptional writing that reflects the nation’s history and culture.

Learn More
Publisher

From poetry, novels, and memoirs to journalism, crime writing, and science fiction, the more than 300 volumes published by Library of America are widely recognized as America’s literary canon.

Browse our books Subscribe
Non-Profit

With contributions from donors, Library of America preserves and celebrates a vital part of our cultural heritage for generations to come.

Support our mission