Library of America
Back Songs in the night: Spirituals and James Baldwin’s “Sonny’s Blues”
Video July 2, 2020

Songs in the night: Spirituals and James Baldwin’s “Sonny’s Blues”


Watch: Farah Jasmine Griffin with LOA President and Publisher Max Rudin (3:00)

“He really did believe that in the music, the aspirations, the struggles, the difficulties . . . are all there. . . . One could go back to them and find the stuff of art—and find the stuff that have gotten a people through.”

That’s literary scholar Farah Jasmine Griffin, chair of the Department of African American and African Diaspora Studies at Columbia University, in the above video, discussing James Baldwin and his relationship to the African American musical tradition. Griffin made her remarks last week in a Library of America online conversation centered on Baldwin’s 1957 short story “Sonny’s Blues,” whose title character is a jazz musician contending with a drug habit. The story appears in Baldwin’s 1965 story collection Going to Meet the Man, which is included in the Library of America volume James Baldwin: Early Novels & Stories.

Watch the complete program on our YouTube channel.

Visit loa.org/events for a list of upcoming online programs.

Explore Further
Related Writers:
Related Volumes:

Related News & Views

Video

LOA LIVE: Online programs inspired by Library of America publications
Video

Bloom, Baldwin, and the prophet Jeremiah: A chat with David Mikics
Video

YouTube reviewer extols the virtues of our Melville poetry volume: “This exists!”
Video

#GlobalGwen initiative celebrates Gwendolyn Brooks and a literary milestone
Library of America
Curator

A champion of America’s great writers and timeless works, Library of America guides readers in finding and exploring the exceptional writing that reflects the nation’s history and culture.

Learn More
Publisher

From poetry, novels, and memoirs to journalism, crime writing, and science fiction, the more than 300 volumes published by Library of America are widely recognized as America’s literary canon.

Browse our books Subscribe
Non-Profit

With contributions from donors, Library of America preserves and celebrates a vital part of our cultural heritage for generations to come.

Support our mission