Bloom, Baldwin, and the prophet Jeremiah: A chat with David Mikics

What are the affinities linking Harold Bloom and James Baldwin to the tradition of Biblical prophecy?

Last week literary scholar David Mikics joined Library of America Editorial Director John Kulka for a Zoom conversation on the recent LOA volume Harold Bloom: The American Canon: Literary Genius from Emerson to Pynchon, which Mikics edited. In the clip above, Mikics traces Bloom’s sensitivity to the “aesthetic power” of Baldwin’s essays to the two writers’ shared familiarity with the Hebrew prophets. Enjoy the complete program here, and visit loa.org/events for a list of LOA’s upcoming online programs.

