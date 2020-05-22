Library of America volumes featured on famous peoples’ bookshelves

The books a person keeps on the bookshelf can tell you a lot about that person, right? Well, over the past two months, as TV news channels and social media feeds have filled with images of politicians, celebrities, and all types of people broadcasting from home, there’s been more attention than ever on the bookshelves in the background.

In fact, this month Amanda Hess of the New York Times has reported several times on “bookcase credibility,” or the sense of authority and distinction that people try to embody by featuring certain selections of books and items on the bookshelves behind them. Instagram now has over two million #shelfie posts. A Twitter account called Lockdown Book Detective is on a mission to identify seemingly every book in each celebrity background. And another Twitter account called Bookcase Credibility currently boasts over 75,000 followers.

From Joe Biden to Tina Fey, Anna Wintour to Elmo, cultural icons of every sort are becoming curators of their own shelfies, and we would be remiss if we didn’t mention some of our own contributions to this riveting new genre.

Sitting around and watching TV all day is doing wonders for our shelf-awareness. First up, DianeSawyer</a> talking coronavirus w/ <a href="https://twitter.com/ABCWorldNews?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw"> ABCWorldNews. Note the pair of distinctive black dust jackets in the upper right corner . . . (1/2) pic.twitter.com/8L0sl6pGFK — Library of America (@LibraryAmerica) March 30, 2020

Revised Updated Thread on #BetosBookshelf



What’s different when a political candidate is also an English major in college? Take a look at Beto O’Rourke’s bookshelf. This is not another collection of unread bestselling political biographies @BetoORourke. 1/ pic.twitter.com/eBIoN5EW4b — Lockdown Book Detective (@BookLockdown) May 7, 2020

Washington Post reporter, David Fahrenthold (@Fahrenthold) without a single book on his shelf revealing Donald Trump’s finances. Rather, we find titles about the Bible, presidents, and a more transparent past, including first-hand accounts of publishing The Pentagon Papers. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/H3ujWQLGUa — Lockdown Book Detective (@BookLockdown) May 17, 2020

More #shelfie fun while we continue to spend time in front of the TV. Here's @mikebarnicle with a pair of our reporting volumes in the background (keeping company with a Robert Caro LBJ tome—not too shabby!). 📺👏 pic.twitter.com/GS5U3HHzdn — Library of America (@LibraryAmerica) April 29, 2020

Economist Gene Sperling with a shelf of recently published books… with one notable exception.@genebsperling pic.twitter.com/Qp607omjQw — Lockdown Book Detective (@BookLockdown) May 6, 2020

Eli Stokols was just on MSNBC reporting from “The Explorer’s Club” in North Carolina once again. With the camera positioned a little closer we can confirm one title. @EliStokols pic.twitter.com/Y0Dug8KzMC — Lockdown Book Detective (@BookLockdown) May 11, 2020