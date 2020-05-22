Library of America volumes featured on famous peoples’ bookshelves

Library of America
The books a person keeps on the bookshelf can tell you a lot about that person, right? Well, over the past two months, as TV news channels and social media feeds have filled with images of politicians, celebrities, and all types of people broadcasting from home, there’s been more attention than ever on the bookshelves in the background.

In fact, this month Amanda Hess of the New York Times has reported several times on “bookcase credibility,” or the sense of authority and distinction that people try to embody by featuring certain selections of books and items on the bookshelves behind them. Instagram now has over two million #shelfie posts. A Twitter account called Lockdown Book Detective is on a mission to identify seemingly every book in each celebrity background. And another Twitter account called Bookcase Credibility currently boasts over 75,000 followers.

From Joe Biden to Tina Fey, Anna Wintour to Elmo, cultural icons of every sort are becoming curators of their own shelfies, and we would be remiss if we didn’t mention some of our own contributions to this riveting new genre.

