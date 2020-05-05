49 organizations in 24 states receive grants under LOA’s Lift Every Voice initiative

Library of America is proud to announce that it has awarded forty-nine libraries and other institutions in twenty-four states grants for public programs as part of Lift Every Voice: Why African American Poetry Matters—a national public humanities initiative dedicated to enhancing appreciation of the extraordinary range and richness of the 250-year-long African American poetic tradition.

Lift Every Voice is presented by Library of America with funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, and Emerson Collective. Its principal objective is to engage participants in a multifaceted exploration of African American poetry, the perspectives it offers on American history and the struggle for racial justice, and the universality of its imaginative response to the personal experiences of black Americans over three centuries.

A total of $58,800 was awarded to public libraries and other institutions in the form of $1,200 stipends to support public programs centered on a core selection of poems that illustrate five humanities themes at the heart of the project. Poets and scholars will participate in all programs, which will be presented from September 2020 through February 2021 and will be free and open to the public

Lift Every Voice coincides with the publication in September of African American Poetry: 250 Years of Struggle and Song, a major new Library of America anthology edited by Kevin Young, who also serves as principal humanities advisor on the project. Young is the director of the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, a division of the New York Public Library, which will host a national launch for the initiative on September 17, 2020.

A list of the grantees appears below, ordered by state.

Alabama

Birmingham Public Library, Birmingham

Miles College, Fairfield

Emmett O’Neal Library, Mountain Brook

Tuscaloosa Public Library, Tuscaloosa

Arkansas

Fayetteville Public Library, Fayetteville

Central Arkansas Library System Foundation, Little Rock

John Brown Watson Memorial Library, Pine Bluff

California

California State University, Fresno

University of California, San Diego, La Jolla

Smith Library, West Coast Ultrasound Institute, Los Angeles

Los Angeles Public Library, Studio City

Delaware

University of Delaware Library, Newark

Florida

Tavares Public Library, Tavares

Georgia

Fulton County Library System, Atlanta

Illinois

University of Chicago Library, Chicago

Downers Grove Public Library, Downers Grove

Galesburg Public Library, Galesburg

Poplar Creek Public Library, Streamwood

Indiana

Jefferson Township Public Library, Jeffersonville

Tippecanoe County Public Library, Lafayette

Muncie Public Library, Muncie

Iowa

Loras College Library, Dubuque

Louisiana

Earl K. Long Library, University of New Orleans

Southern University at New Orleans

Maryland

Bard High School Early College, Baltimore

Morgan State University, Baltimore

Wicomico Public Library, Salisbury

Albert S. Cook Library, Towson University, Towson

Michigan

University of Michigan, Flint

Jackson District Library, Jackson

Salem-South Lyon District Library, South Lyon

Missouri

University City Public Library, University City

New Jersey

Princeton Public Library, Princeton

New York

Leonard Lief Library, Lehman College (CUNY), The Bronx

Poughkeepsie Public Library District, Poughkeepsie

Uniondale Public Library, Uniondale

North Carolina

Wake County Public Libraries, Raleigh

Oregon

Corban University, Salem

Pennsylvania

Montgomery County Community College, Blue Bell

Wilkinsburg Public Library, Wilkinsburg

South Carolina

South Carolina State University, Orangeburg

Texas

University of Houston, Clear Lake, Houston

Tarrant County College District, Fort Worth

Virginia

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library, Charlottesville

ASALH, Hampton Roads Chapter, Newport News

Suffolk Public Library, Suffolk

Wisconsin

Milwaukee Public Library, Milwaukee

Washington

Whatcom County Library System, Bellingham

Wyoming

University of Wyoming Libraries, Laramie