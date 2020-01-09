Join us! Library of America calls for summer 2020 interns

Each summer, Library of America is able to host two college students or recent graduates as part of its internship program. Interns work full-time for a period of at least ten weeks. (A stipend is provided.) They receive hands-on practical training and experience in the editorial development, publishing, and marketing of Library of America publications and in the overall workings of a non-profit publishing firm. Each intern works with the publisher, editors, and other Library of America staff members and assists in a wide range of tasks including textual and contents research, manuscript preparation, proofreading, marketing and promotion, fundraising, and planning for future volumes.

Students of all academic backgrounds are encouraged to apply, not only those who have focused on American literature or American history. To submit an application, please send the following to Hilma Rosa, Library of America, 14 East 60th Street, New York, NY 10022, or hrosa@loa.org:

• a resume, including the names of at least two references;

• a brief cover letter explaining why you are interested in the internship program and describing any particular aptitudes or experience that you feel especially qualify you;

• a writing sample demonstrating verbal and analytic skills, such as an essay or term paper (please note: we are not able to return materials submitted to us).

Applications for next summer’s positions are due by March 6, 2020. Selected applicants will be interviewed thereafter by phone or in person at Library of America’s New York City office. All applicants will be notified of their application status by e-mail by the end of March 2020.